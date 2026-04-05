2 lawsuits filed against Ramsey's, Missy's Pie Shop in Lexington for food poisoning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two separate lawsuits have been filed with the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Fayette Circuit Court, citing Ramsey Enterprises and Missy's Pie Shop as the defendants. The plaintiffs' formal complaints state that their severe food poisoning stemmed from consuming pies made by Missy's Pie Shop, sold at a Ramsey's location in Lexington.

The first lawsuit was filed on Nov. 19, 2025, listing Donna Soper of Nicholasville as the plaintiff. According to the complaint submitted by Attorney Tanner H. Shultz with Morgan & Morgan in Lexington, Soper dined at Ramsey's at 151 West Zandale Drive in Lexington on June 19, 2025. She ordered a meal and a pie. The lawsuit claims that Soper then became severely ill six days later, needing to be transported to a nearby hospital for her illness. Soper was diagnosed with salmonella and a urinary tract infection by Lexington doctors.

According to the complaint, several days after being diagnosed with salmonella, Soper contacted the Jessamine County Health Department, which advised her that her illness was linked to pies made by Missy's Pie Shop and sold at Ramsey's.

Soper is suing both companies for negligence, breach of implied warranty, strict product liability, and punitive damages.

"Plaintiff was exposed to salmonella and has experienced various health-related issues, which have resulted in past and ongoing medical expenses, severe past and ongoing physical pain and suffering, past and ongoing extreme emotional distress associated with the fear of future complications, and lost wages," the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants in the case had received rotten eggs from a distributor in June 2025, and continued to use those eggs in the pie-creation process. The lawsuit also claims that the delivery trucks, which delivered the eggs, were not refrigerated.

The second lawsuit was filed on March 10, 2026 and listed Kathy Sears (of London) as the plaintiff and Ramsey Enterprises and Missy's Pie Shop as the defendants. According to the complaint submitted by Attorney Tyler D. George, Esq of Cessna & George Law Firm in London, Sears dined at the same Ramsey's location listed in Soper's lawsuit, 151 West Zandale Drive in Lexington, on June 20, 2025. The complaint states that Sears became severely ill two days later and was hospitalized on June 25, 2025.

The lawsuit claims that the plaintiff was diagnosed with sepsis and salmonella by medical professionals.

"Plaintiff was exposed to salmonella and has experienced various health-related issues, which have resulted in past and ongoing medical expenses, severe past and ongoing physical pain and suffering, past and ongoing extreme emotional distress associated with the fear of future complications," the complaint states.

Sears is also suing Ramsey's and Missy's Pie Shop for negligence, breach of implied warranty, strict product liability, and punitive damages.