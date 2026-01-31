2 men arrested in connection to attempted kidnapping of minor in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested two men from Illinois in connection to an alleged attempted kidnapping outside of London early Saturday morning.

A press release writes that Sergeant Robert Reed and Deputy Robert Smith responded to a call south of London made by the Laurel County 911 Communication Center. The call reported that two men in a silver vehicle with Illinois tags traveled to a side road off of U.S. 25, seven miles south of London.

At the property off of U.S. 25, the individuals inside of the vehicle, 19-year-old Gabriel Waibel, and 43-year-old Chad Golfinett, told the owner of the house, a mother of a 17-year-old girl, that they were picking up her daughter, according to the press release. Waibel told the mother that he was her daughter's boyfriend. The mother told the men to leave the property, and then she reported them to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived to the residence, they learned that the 17-year-old daughter had been allegedly communicating online with Waibel for two months. According to the release, Waibel and Golfinett were allegedly going to take the daughter across state lines without her parents' consent.

After Waibel and Golfinett left the residence, they were arrested in a parking lot one mile away from the home. Waibel was charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, an illegal sex act under the age of 18, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Golfinett, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with complicity to kidnapping of a minor and possession of marijuana.

Both men are being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.