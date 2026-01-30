2 men injured during Thursday afternoon fire in Rockcastle County home caused by kerosene heater

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were injured during a Thursday afternoon fire in a home in Rockcastle County, local officials report.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, crews with the department responded to reports of a structure fire on Maretburg Cemetery Road just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they observed "intense fire conditions in the center of the home, visible from the exterior" and began an interior attack through the front door.

As Brodhead and Western Rockcastle Fire crews arrived on the scene, crews "transitioned from a rapid interior attack to a primary search of the structure," during which a dog was rescued and remains well, the department reports.

Two adult men were injured in the fire; one was later airlifted to the University of Louisville Burn Center, and the other was treated at Rockcastle Regional Heater.

An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was due to a kerosene heater.