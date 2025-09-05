2 Morehead firefighters in ICU after suffering medical emergencies on Thursday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead City Government reported that two firefighters are currently in the ICU after one reportedly went into cardiac arrest and another suffered artery blockage on Thursday night.

Officials detailed that Lieutenant Tony Cooper went into "sudden cardiac arrest" while he was preforming CPR on a patient. First responders on the scene reportedly saved Cooper and he was rushed to an area hospital.

Cooper, officials reported, is in a medically induced coma in the ICU.

Shortly after Cooper arrived to the hospital, Assistant Chief John Northcutt, began to experience chest pains, officials added. He then "received a stent to clear blockage in his artery," according to officials. Northcutt is reportedly stable and in recovery next to Cooper in the ICU.

"Our community is built on the dedication of first responders like Tony and John, who put others first every day. Now, they and their families need us to lift them up in support," a post from the city government read.

The Morehead Police Department stated, "they’ve always had our backs, and now we ask you to keep them and their families in your prayers."

