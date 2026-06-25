2 Clark County School Board members charged with theft from Winchester nonprofit

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — Two Clark County School Board members were arrested by Kentucky State Police Wednesday for theft charges connected to a Winchester non-profit.

According to KSP, the Winchester Youth Soccer League contacted the agency in October 2025 regarding "suspicious and unusual banking activity" by members of the organization's board of directors.

A months-long investigation lead to the presentation of findings to the Clark County Attorney's Office in June.

45-year-old Ashley Ritchie-Rowland, a former league board member, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition for more than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000. Ritchie-Rowland is a current member of the Clark County Board of Education, where she represents District 5.

According to a post by the district in April 2025, Ritchie-Rowland has served District 5 since 2013 and graduated from the district in 1998.

44-year-old Ben Dorsey, another former board member of the Winchester Soccer League and current CCSB member, was also charged. Dorsey has reprented District 4 since 2023.

Both are lodged in the Clark County Detention Center on $70,000 bonds.

KSP's investigation remains ongoing.

