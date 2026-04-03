Beshear identifies deputy sheriff who was shot in Crittenden County confrontation

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people, including a Crittenden County Sheriff's deputy, were shot in an afternoon confrontation in a home on KY 365 Thursday.

According to the Crittenden Press, officers responded to the home located between Mattoon and Sturgis just after 5 p.m; the publication writes that it is currently unclear why officers were at the home, but initial reports suggest it was to perform a welfare check.

The sheriff's deputy, identified as Rick Coyle by Governor Andy Beshear, was later airlifted. The identity of the other individual shot has not been released. In addition, an elderly woman in the home was also transported to a local hospital. The publication has confirmed that the coroner is on scene.

Departments and police agencies from across the state have begun to voice their support and prayers for the deputy.

Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson reports that he and other deputies responded to assist following the shooting, and asked the public to "keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

The agency confirmed that the scene remains active.

Beshear released the following statement regarding the shooting: