2 people injured in Ponderosa Speedway crash hire attorney, lawsuit filed

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a crash at Ponderosa Speedway on Oct. 4 in which a race car flipped over and landed in the stands on spectators, two people who were reportedly injured have hired an attorney.

Minner Vines Injury Lawyers, PLLC detailed that during the race, a driver crashed into another vehicle on the track, causing it to fly in the air and land in the stands.

A statement from the law firm read,

"We are committed to seeking justice for my clients, who was simply attending an event that was meant to be a safe and family-friendly experience. The event in question is one where safety should have been the number one priority. These events are intended to be enjoyable for people of all ages, and it is expected that the organizers will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of spectators, participants, and staff alike. Safety is not an option—it is a fundamental responsibility that must be always upheld.”

LEX 18 previously provided an in-depth look into the crash, along with a video that showed the moment the crash occurred.

