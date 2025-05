LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are recovering from what police say are "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" following a stabbing Friday afternoon in Lexington.

Lexington Police report that they responded to the 600 block of Elm Tree Lane for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, two people were found with stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

Charges have been not been filed but are anticipated, and the investigation remains ongoing.