LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were rescued from a vehicle rollover Friday morning on 1-75 northbound near the 50-mile-marker, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad reports.

According to LLRS, crews were dispatched to the area around noon, where they found two patients trapped inside a vehicle.

Crews worked to perform a "roof flab" to access the patients, who were removed from the vehicle and transported.