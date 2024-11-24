2 people rescued near Lake Cumberland after falling off cliff face

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Russell County Search & Rescue, two people were rescued from the Low Gap area of Lake Cumberland early Sunday morning after falling from a cliff face.

Crews were dispatched to the area around 7 a.m. Sunday morning in response to calls for help. One individual was found to have fallen approximately 150 feet, and the other fell an estimated 200 to 250 feet, sustaining critical injuries.

The rock face was scaled by EMS personnel and rope rescue technicians, who "set up a rope system to lower one patient in a Stokes basket down to a waiting boat, which then transported the individual to the nearest marina," RCSS said in a post to social media.

That person was then airlifted to a trauma center.

The other individual was secured into a harness and helped down the rock face into another boat and to the marina, where they were treated by EMS personel.