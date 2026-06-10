2 teens charged in connection to Monday night robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Two teens have been charged in connection to a Monday night robbery on North Limestone in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the area of North Limestone and Church Street just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a victim with minor injuries.

The two individuals who fled the scene were later located in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue using LPD's Real-Time Intelligence Center.

18-year-old Wyatt Colliver was charged with first degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting). 19-year-old Jordan Lamb was charged with first degree robbery, first degree criminal mischief, intimidating a participant in the legal process, tampering with physical evidence, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting).

Both are lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.