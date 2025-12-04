20 new officers sworn in after completing Lexington's 26-week academy program

LEX 18 — Twenty new police officers were sworn in by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton after completing a rigorous 26-week academy program, adding fresh talent to the city's law enforcement ranks.

The ceremony marked the culmination of months of intensive training for the new officers, who came from diverse backgrounds but shared a common commitment to serving their community.

"It was hard. We came in as individuals and teamed up, now Lexington has 20 new officers," Jackson Heineman said.

For Heineman, receiving his badge fulfilled a lifelong dream that began in early childhood.

"I couldn't be prouder of my son, he's wanted to be in law enforcement since he was probably 2 years old," Heineman's mother, Leigh Ann Lester said.

While some officers like Heineman always knew they wanted to pursue law enforcement, others took different paths to the ceremony. Officer Audriana Christopher transitioned from emergency medical services after working closely with police departments.

"I started in EMS, worked close in with the police department and when I was doing EMS I was like, 'I think I would rather do that part of it,'" Christopher said.

Chief Lawrence Weathers emphasized the importance of community service during his address to the new officers, stressing their responsibility extends beyond the department itself.

"Us; the community. We're here to serve the community and everybody. It's not just us. I love this city and want to serve this city," Heineman said.

Christopher acknowledged the academy's demanding nature, noting the training challenged officers both mentally and physically. However, she believes the rigorous preparation will make her a better officer and person.