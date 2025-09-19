20-year-old charged in bus stop shooting while on electronic monitoring

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting someone at a bus stop was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the alleged crime, according to court documents.

Jon'tay Mattingly and another person who has not yet been arrested are accused of shooting someone sitting at a bus stop on Winburn Drive Thursday morning. The victim remains in critical condition at UK Hospital after being shot in the head, according to a witness who spoke to LEX 18.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage captured Mattingly with an ankle monitor under his pants. He was on probation and had been released just last month on electronic monitoring in connection with a robbery case from July.

Last year, Mattingly was charged with murder in the 2024 killing of 17-year-old Kenlon Johnson, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

During his appearance in Fayette County District Court on charges of first-degree assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Mattingly attempted to negotiate his bond. In addition to those charges, Mattingly was charged with "with three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence."

"I have a question ma'am, I have a job and I start work on Monday can you set a bond for me I'll be able to reach so I won't lose my job?" Mattingly said.

Judge Dontra Gunter was not receptive to the request and set his bond at $85,000 full cash.

"So you need $85,000," Judge Gunter said. "The allegations, the history, sir, you were on an ankle monitor when this happened, an electronic monitor."

Court records reveal a two-page report by probation and parole listing Mattingly's previous probation violations, including failure to report arrest, multiple instances of marijuana use, providing false information to probation and parole officers, and absconding.

Mattingly remains behind bars following these new charges. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on September 29.

