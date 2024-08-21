20-year-old Midway politician hopes to pave the way for his demographic

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — In Woodford County, a unique candidate is running for office. Ian VanSteenbergh graduated high school in 2022 and today, the now 20-year-old is on the ballot for Midway City Council.

LEX 18 asked the young politician the obvious question: why run?

"Why not? It's just kind of that idea if no one else is going to do it why not be you," said VanSteenbergh. "You can either be on the couch and complain, or you can get out there and do something meaningful."

Data from the State Board of Elections shows involvement from the 17-24 age group in terms of voter turnout has been declining for several years.

In the 2022 primary, nearly 30,000 young people voted. In 2023, that dropped drastically to 17,000. It dropped again in 2024, to just below 16,000.

VanSteenbergh said he's hopeful because it's a presidential year, his demographic will show up to the polls.

"There's some real energy and I think we're going to see some real turnout this election," said VanSteenbergh.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7.