2021 GoodGiving Challenge raises record $2.9 million for Kentucky non-profits

Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 08, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual GoodGiving Challenge, a week-long online giving campaign, raised a record-breaking $2.9 million dollars for 179 local non-profits this year.

Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised $17 million total for area nonprofits.

Last year, the campaign raised $2.4 million for 126 local non-profits through more than 13,700 gifts made. This year’s preliminary numbers show a 20% increase in funds raised.

Registration for the 2022 GoodGiving Challenge, set to launch on Giving Tuesday, November 29, will open on July 1.

Area nonprofits can learn more about the GoodGiving Challenge and how to participate at bgcf.org.

