2025 'Big Blue Slam' underway at all Kentucky Blood Center locations

(LEX 18) — The annual "Big Blue Slam," a battle between Kentucky fans and Florida fans to see who collects the most blood, is underway at all Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) locations, organizers announced.

According to organizers, the battle began on Monday and will run through Friday, Jan. 31 at all KBC donor center and mobile drives, which includes the University of Kentucky campus.

"The friendly competition with the Gators is always an important event to shore up the winter blood supply, but a rough weather start to 2025 has placed a heightened level of importance on a big turnout," a release from organizers read. "Donors are needed to recoup an estimated 1,000-plus units of blood in recent weeks due to winter-weather cancellations."

In addition, organizers noted that all donors will receive a retro Big Blue Slam t-shirt.

Those interested can schedule an appointment to give blood at any Kentucky location here or by calling 800-775-2522. Organizers encouraged the public to make an appointment, however, walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

Officials with KBC advised that donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with paternal contest), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID, and meet additional requirements if needed.

