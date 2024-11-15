21-year-old elected to Midway City Council

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When we brought you the story of 20-year-old Ian VanSteenbergh and his run for Midway City Council, he was still running in the election.

We checked in last week: VanSteenbergh won.

"It feels good that the community believed in me, believed in my message and didn't look at my age as a bad thing," he said.

VanSteenbergh, now 21, is the one of the youngest elected officials in Kentucky and likely the nation.

"It was fantastic to be working for almost an entire year, knocking on doors, meeting people, going to events," he said. "It was tiring but it's good work."

The junior at UK was one of nine on the ballot, and six were elected. His platform was built on improving Midway.

"City government can typically be more local so you do sidewalks fixing the roads, infrastructure, supporting the community, especially in a town that's only 1700, give or take." VanSteenbergh said.

The city-council member elect will be the newest face on the council, with the others elected having previously served.

He will start his term on January 1, and will serve for a term of two years.