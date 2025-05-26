22 fallen citizen-soldiers added to Kentucky National Guard Memorial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Memorial Day tributes across the Commonwealth honored the brave men and women who died in the line of duty.

In Frankfort, families, state leaders, and service men and women gathered at the Boone National Guard Center to honor fallen citizen-soldiers.

Music and military tributes recognized 22 individuals added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial, bringing the total to 317 fallen soldiers and airmen since 1912.

Of the names added, fourteen died during WWI, one died in 1945 during World War II, one died in 1952 during the Korean War, and six died during the post-911 era while serving on active duty, according to the KYNG Memorial Fund.

“This event is special every year,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We get to honor families who are missing a loved one. It’s important, especially for the families who lost someone in a difficult way, to see this country show up and say thank you, not just once a year, but hopefully every day.”

One of the names carved into the granite memorial has been etched on the hearts of a Louisville family since 2015.

“Today is important to me because my daughter was added to the wall, Major Latonia Rene Trowell,” said Charles Trowell.

Major Latonia Trowell died from a service-related disease in 2015 after dedicating 29 years of military service in the 123rd Airlift Wing and later at the National Guard Bureau.

“She spent the biggest part of her life serving the country. She always put God first, then family, then country,” said Charles.

Trowell’s niece Kennedi said, “Growing up and being able to see her live out what everyone was so proud of her to do, her career, what she chose, I'm very honored and proud to see her name today.”

Touched by the permanent tribute to their hero, the family recognized the importance of the memorial to all who have served.

“I think it's important to keep this memorial going,” said Cidnie Trowell. “There are definitely people who sacrifice on a day-to-day basis that need to be recognized, and I don't take any of their work for granted.”