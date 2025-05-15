24 more counties issued FEMA individual assistance following historic April flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24 more counties will now receive FEMA individual assistance following April's historic flooding, bringing the total number of counties receiving assistance to 37.

Governor Beshear made the announcement on Thursday, thanking the Trump administration for approving requests made on April 28 and May 5.

“Great news – 24 more counties have been approved for Individual Assistance by FEMA following the April severe weather,” said Beshear in a press release. “This process takes time, and we will continue to request more counties be added until everyone affected receives the support they need and deserve.”

These counties include: Breckenridge, Bullitt, Calloway, Daviess, Garrard, Grayson, Hancock, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Jefferson, LaRue, Lincoln, McLean, Meade, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Pendleton, Powell, Trimble, Warren and Webster counties.

Assistance for more counties may be requested "if assessments warrant," the release said.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in these counties can apply by for assistance here.

Other ways to apply include contacting FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362),or through the FEMA app.

For information about how to apply, click here.

