24-year-old Versailles woman dead after two-vehicle collision in Hart County

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a two-vehicle collision near Priceville Road in Hart County on Nov. 9, resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Versailles woman.

KSP detailed that at around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, police responded to the area of Priceville Road in Hart County on a collision.

A preliminary investigation found that Mikhaela Kostas was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion eastbound on Priceville Road when she tried to pass other vehicles in the westbound lane, according to KSP.

Kostas, police reported, collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado that was westbound on Priceville Road. Kostas was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hart County Coroner's Office.

The juvenile driver of the Silverado, along with the two juvenile passengers, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.

The crash is an ongoing investigation.

