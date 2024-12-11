24-year-old woman ejected from truck, killed in 2-vehicle collision in Whitley Co.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a 24-year-old women was killed in a two-vehicle collision on I-75 in Whitley County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials detailed that KSP Post 11, London responded to I-75 at the 15 mile marker in Whitley County regarding a fatal two-vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation from police found that a commercial vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when a Ford F-150, that was also headed south, hit the semi-truck, according to KSP.

The driver of the Ford, according to officials, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released. The passenger, identified by the Whitley County Coroner as 24-year-old Addison F. Bailey, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP continues to investigate the crash, according to officials.