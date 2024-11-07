Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

25-year-old inmate dies at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, DOJ reports

police crime tape.jpg
LEX 18
police crime tape.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a 25-year-old inmate died at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington on Wednesday night.

The department detailed that at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday Kailon Lewis was reportedly found unresponsive at the FMC. Employees initiated "life-saving measures" while emergency personnel were contacted. When EMS arrived, Lewis was pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified, and according to the department, no employees or other inmates were injured.

The department noted that Lewis was serving a 25 year sentence for the production of child pornography and had been in custody at FMC Lexington since March 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18