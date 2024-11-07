25-year-old inmate dies at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, DOJ reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a 25-year-old inmate died at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington on Wednesday night.

The department detailed that at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday Kailon Lewis was reportedly found unresponsive at the FMC. Employees initiated "life-saving measures" while emergency personnel were contacted. When EMS arrived, Lewis was pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified, and according to the department, no employees or other inmates were injured.

The department noted that Lewis was serving a 25 year sentence for the production of child pornography and had been in custody at FMC Lexington since March 2024.

