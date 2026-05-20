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25-year-old man killed in Wednesday morning accident at Perry County mine

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LEX 18
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PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead following an accident at a Perry County mine Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the accident happened just after 10 a.m., when 25-year-old Preston Pollard was performing maintenance work at the Combs Branch Mine in Chavies.

The mine, owned by Pine Branch Mining, LLC, was shut down following the accident and will remain suspended as an investigation by the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety continues.

“I hope all of Kentucky will join Britainy and me as we pray for Preston’s family during this difficult time,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a release. “This accident is a tough reminder of the dangers our miners, both surface and underground, face every day.”

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