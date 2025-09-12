Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

UK employee under investigation after posting 'cruel' comment on Charlie Kirk's murder

Featured Image Custom Edit (8).png
Mark Cornelison/Mark Cornelison
View of campus from Central Bank building on Wednesday April 25, 2017. Photo by Mark Cornelison | UKphoto
Featured Image Custom Edit (8).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed to LEX 18 that a 25-year UK employee is under investigation following a comment he reportedly posted regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The employee, identified as Brad Van Hook, commented on a local media outlet's social media post reportedly writing, "I have never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great satisfaction — Clarence Darrow."

Libs of TikTok, a profile with over 4 million followers, posted a screenshot of the post on X that included the comment made by Van Hook.

The profile mistakingly reported that Van Hook worked at EKU, however, LEX 18 confirmed with Blanton that he's an employee at UK.

“The statement attributed to him — no matter who made it and what their affiliation is — does not reflect who we are as a community,” Blanton said in a statement on behalf of the university. “It is cruel. It is insensitive and it is wrong.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18