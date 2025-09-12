UK employee under investigation after posting 'cruel' comment on Charlie Kirk's murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed to LEX 18 that a 25-year UK employee is under investigation following a comment he reportedly posted regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The employee, identified as Brad Van Hook, commented on a local media outlet's social media post reportedly writing, "I have never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great satisfaction — Clarence Darrow."

Libs of TikTok, a profile with over 4 million followers, posted a screenshot of the post on X that included the comment made by Van Hook.

Hi @eku, does this guy mocking Charlie’s death seriously work for your security team??



How can students feel confident they’re safe if this is who’s in charge of security?



What a joke pic.twitter.com/98cw7Ck7zN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2025

The profile mistakingly reported that Van Hook worked at EKU, however, LEX 18 confirmed with Blanton that he's an employee at UK.

“The statement attributed to him — no matter who made it and what their affiliation is — does not reflect who we are as a community,” Blanton said in a statement on behalf of the university. “It is cruel. It is insensitive and it is wrong.”

