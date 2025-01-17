250Lex Commission highlighting 'wellness month' this January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s known as the semi-quincentennial, Lexington’s 250th anniversary since being founded in 1775, and the 250Lex Commission has plenty of plans to help you get involved in the celebration.

“Every month there will be something exciting to do and to follow both indoors and outdoors,” said Eunice Beatty, co-chair of the 250Lex Commission. “A lot of the events that are annual events for Lexington, we are looking forward to enhancing them with 250Lex.”

With planning from the commission, each month has its own Lexington-centered theme with various events. While some events feature an anniversary addition, other events will be brand new.

Kicking off the 250Lex celebration, January was deemed wellness month. Lexington partnered with the YMCA for an event at the start of the month, with plenty more on the way.

“The beginning of the year is a popular time for folks to make health and wellness change, or set new goals for themselves as they move into a new year, a new season, and so why not be a part of that,” said Corey Donohoo, Operations Director at the North Lexington YMCA. “It’s good timing for the Y as we have so many options from a health and wellness standpoint to get connected, find community, and be healthy and live a healthy and happy life.”

“It was very easy to pick January as wellness month,” Beatty said. “When we started thinking about January as wellness month we sort of moved away a bit from resolutions and started thinking about healthier you.”

On the calendar this Sunday, the Central Bank Center is hosting a free fitness fair with 40 gyms, studios, and facilities from around town.

“It’s not only physical fitness, we really want to focus on healthier you in whatever way that it means,” Beatty said. “It might be physical health, it might be mental health, it could be nutritional health, eating well, it could be spiritual health, so this year we just want to focus on everyone being a healthier you, whatever that means to that individual person.”

“It’s great to be able to see us celebrate this big milestone and to know how much history is here in Lexington,” Donohoo said. “With the Y as well, the Y has been around for almost all those 250 years, and so the connections between the two are just wonderful, and to be a part of that is going to be a thrill all year long.”

It’s not just about the events. Frontrunners Lexington group challenged residents to set a goal of completing 250 miles of exercise throughout the year. At the end of the month, the city is also set to lace up for its first-ever basketball week.

“Obviously, Lexington is a basketball city,” said Beatty, “so we want to pause to do a basketball week and look back at some of the great events and great players and great coaches.”

You can find more information and keep up with the event calendar at 250lex.com.

