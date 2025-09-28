Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26-year-old man confirmed dead after UTV overturns in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Knott County Coroner Corey Watson confirmed to LEX 18 that a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after the Polaris UTV he was driving overturned on Saturday night in Knott County.

Watson identified the victim as 26-year-old Chase Anthony Caudill of McDowell and noted that a woman who was in the passenger seat was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A toxicology report is pending and the incident is under investigation by KSP authorities.

