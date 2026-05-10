28% increase: Kentucky State University welcomes largest graduating class in recent history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University gladly welcomed the Class of 2026 to their commencement ceremonies on Saturday, proudly celebrating the largest class in modern history with a total of 428 degrees awarded.

Due to the class' large size, two separate commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday. The first ceremony was held at 10 a.m., celebrating the College of Arts and Sciences and the second ceremony was at 2 p.m., celebrating the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources, and the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology.

Throughout the 2025-2026 academic school year, Kentucky State University awarded a total of 428 degrees. This included 19 degrees in summer 2025, 63 degrees in fall 2025, and 346 degrees during Saturday's spring commencement ceremonies, representing a 28% increase in graduates compared to the previous year, according to a press release.

The commencement ceremonies included Dr. Michael Dailey, the university's provost and vice president of academic and student affairs presiding, Dr. Patrese Nesbitt, the president of the Faculty Senate, offering the summons to commencement, and a speech by Kentucky State University President Dr. Koffi Akakpo.

According to the press release, half of the 2026 graduates were from Kentucky, and the rest of the class represented various parts of the world including The Bahamas, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Nepal, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uganda.

"Graduates, today belongs to you. Class of 2026, you have earned this moment... The world needs what you have to offer. As you move forward, do so with the strength of your family, the love of your Thorobred Family, and the pride of Kentucky State University," President Akakpo remarked during the commencement ceremony.