29 years later, family still seeks answers in Lydia Perkins disappearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nearly three decades after 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared from a Lexington neighborhood, her family is still searching for answers and hoping someone will come forward with information about what happened.

Perkins vanished in October 1997 after a neighbor reported seeing her walking home along Londonderry Road in the Cardinal Valley area between 3 and 5 p.m. Her younger brother, Justin Perkins, said the years without answers have been difficult, but he remains committed to finding out what happened to his sister.

Justin keeps a collection of photographs, personal mementos and Lydia's childhood Bible in a box, items he says bring comfort as the investigation remains unsolved.

"It's hard with stuff like this because it makes you angry," Perkins said. "You either get sad or you're angry. We choose not to live mad."

Although decades have passed, Perkins believes there may still be evidence that could help investigators piece together Lydia's final movements.

"I think she made it home that day," he said. "I do think she made some phone calls, and I don't know if the police have copies of the phone records. I would hope they do. But I feel like that could corroborate some things."

Last fall, Lexington police searched Preston's Spring Park after Perkins said cadaver dogs alerted in several locations. The park is less than a half-mile from where Lydia was last seen.

Perkins said investigators later told him the search did not uncover evidence.

"They had six confirmed hits over there when they went with the cadavers, and then whenever they went back, I guess they searched those areas and they found nothing," he said.

Despite the lack of answers, Perkins said he believes the person responsible, if still alive, continues to carry the weight of what happened.

"I firmly feel if they're still alive, they're living a horrible life," he said. "That just eats at them and it's something that they'll never get away from."

Perkins said his message to anyone with knowledge of the case is simple.

"Just tell me where my sister's at," he said. "I forgive you."

Lydia Perkins would be 43 years old if alive today. Her family hopes renewed attention to the case could generate new leads and finally provide answers after nearly 29 years of uncertainty.