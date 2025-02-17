296 residents airlifted from floodwaters in Martin Co. by KY National Guard

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 123rd Airlift Wing-Kentucky National Guard reported that 296 residents were evacuated from two housing complexes that were surrounded by floodwaters in Martin County by the Kentucky National Guard.

Officials detailed that the troops airlifted the residents to Big Sandy Regional Airport in Debord, Kentucky. The residents, according to officials, boarded UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Indiana Army National Guard and the Kentucky Army National Guard's Theater Aviation Brigade.

A post from the Kentucky National Guard read, "A Contingency Response team from the Kentucky Air National Guard also stood up a passenger terminal to process evacuees as they arrived at the airport, and assisted Kentucky State Police with transporting them to a shelter in Inez, Kentucky."