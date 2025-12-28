Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
54  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

3.2 magnitude earthquake with no immediate reports of damage confirmed in Garrard County

Screenshot_28-12-2025_133527_earthquake.usgs.gov.jpeg
USGS
Screenshot_28-12-2025_133527_earthquake.usgs.gov.jpeg
Posted

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reports that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Garrard County.

"This range does not typically produce sizable damage – just shaking – and thankfully, that is all that’s been reported so far," Beshear said on social media Sunday.

According to the Lincoln County EMA, the earthquake happened around 12:47 p.m. with a shallow depth of 8 kilometers.

NWS Louisville reports the location of the quake to have been near the Garrard/Madison County line.

Multiple agencies are also reporting no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18