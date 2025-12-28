3.2 magnitude earthquake with no immediate reports of damage confirmed in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reports that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Garrard County.

"This range does not typically produce sizable damage – just shaking – and thankfully, that is all that’s been reported so far," Beshear said on social media Sunday.

According to the Lincoln County EMA, the earthquake happened around 12:47 p.m. with a shallow depth of 8 kilometers.

NWS Louisville reports the location of the quake to have been near the Garrard/Madison County line.

Multiple agencies are also reporting no immediate reports of damage.