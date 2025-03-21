3 arrested after 6 people, including children, found in the rear compartment of U-Haul

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people have been arrested after six people, including three children, were found in the back of a U-Haul truck they were driving.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the Love's Truck Stop in Madison County for reports of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they made contact with the driver and passenger of the U-Haul, and eventually located six people in the "secured and unventilated, rear cargo compartment of the U-Haul."

These included three juveniles. All eight people in the vehicle were heading from Michigan to Florida, police report.

Brandon Campbell faces seven counts of wanton endangerment and Heather Campbell faces three counts. Liana Robertson has been charged with six counts of attempted wanton endangerment.

