3 arrested after London police find 3 pounds of suspected meth during investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the London Police Department reported that three men from Ohio were arrested after police found three pounds of suspected methamphetamine in London during an investigation.

Officials reported that the LPD's Special Investigation Unit found a vehicle on KY-80 near Motel 6 and conducted a traffic stop. During an investigation, officials detailed that three pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found and seized.

According to officials, the following individuals were arrested:

