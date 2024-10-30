3 arrested after London police find 3 pounds of suspected meth during investigation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the London Police Department reported that three men from Ohio were arrested after police found three pounds of suspected methamphetamine in London during an investigation.
Officials reported that the LPD's Special Investigation Unit found a vehicle on KY-80 near Motel 6 and conducted a traffic stop. During an investigation, officials detailed that three pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found and seized.
According to officials, the following individuals were arrested:
- 44-year-old Justin Everhart was arrested was arrested for Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>or= 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- 33-year-old Carsie Lofton was arrested for Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>or= 2 Grams of Methamphetamine). Lofton was also served on two outstanding warrants for Bail Jumping 1st Degree and Contempt of Court Libel/Slander.
- 44-year-old Larry Anderson was arrested for Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>or= 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).