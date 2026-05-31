3 children left with life-threatening injuries after car rear-ends horse and buggy

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), three juveniles have been transported to a Louisville children's hospital with life-threatening injuries due to a two-vehicle roadway collision in Carroll County.

A press release states that KSP Post 5 troopers were contacted Sunday after a man driving a 2010 Nissan Altima allegedly rear-ended a horse and buggy carrying three children. The driver of the Nissan Altima was a 44-year-old man from Carrollton.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. The three children are currently receiving treatment, police report.

The collision remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by KSP Trooper Jordan Votaw.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.