3 injured, 1 life-threatening in early morning shooting on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington police are investigating a shooting with three victims early Sunday morning on Winchester Road.

Police say at 3:49 am they responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road where they found one person with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person was transported by the fire department to an area hospital. Police say two other victims with non-life threatening injuries self-transported to the hospital.

Police also say one vehicle was struck by gunfire. LEX18 crews on scene report seeing at least two blocks of shell casings and at least a dozen officers on scene.

If you have any information you're asked to call Lexington police.

