Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Three people injured, five dogs rescued, after Lexington apartment fire

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Image from iOS.jpg
Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 07:08:37-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people, including a Lexington firefighter, were taken to the hospital after an overnight fire at the Pinebrook Apartments off Tates Creek Road near Armstrong Mill Road.

Four apartments inside the two-story building are destroyed. The Red Cross will help displaced residents find a place to stay. The other apartments nearby were not damaged.

The fire department says the firefighter had minor injuries. LEX 18 learned two more people were injured jumping off a balcony before emergency crews got on scene. The people living inside also had five dogs. They lowered two of them over the balcony, and firefighters rescued one. Once the fire was out, they also found two dogs inside, thankfully alive.

The fire is now out, but crews will be on scene into the morning as they investigate the cause.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book