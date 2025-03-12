3 Kentucky children have died from influenza this season, officials report

(LEX 18) — Two more Kentucky children have died from influenza this season, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported Monday, bringing this season's total to three.

According to KDPH, the Center for Disease Control has classified this flu season as the worst in over 15 years.

“We are committed to doing all that we can to protect the health and safety of those in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “It is important that we take the necessary precautions, such as staying up to date on vaccinations, washing hands regularly with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick, to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the harm that viruses such as influenza and COVID-19 can cause.”

Although both illnesses are typically mild, severe symptoms can include high-grade fever, dehydration, difficulty breathing and seizures, KDPH said. Other pre-existing conditions can also worsen as a result.

Everyone six months of age and older are encouraged to get the annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine, as flu season extends into April.

"This flu season there have been two co-dominant subtypes of influenza A circulating, H1 and H3. Health officials encourage those who have already had the flu this season to still get vaccinated to prevent an infection with a different subtype of influenza," KDPH said.

Kentucky's respiratory virus data can be viewed here.