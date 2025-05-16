3 Lafayette Trail markers added in Lexington to celebrate Revolutionary War officer's influence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — History enthusiasts have more to explore in Lexington.

On Friday, the Kentucky Society of Daughters of the American Revolution toured the city to celebrate three newly-dedicated historical markers on the 'Lafayette Trail,' which honors French military officer Marquis de Lafayette’s visits two centuries ago.

Julien Icher of France, founder and president of the Lafayette Trail, led the dedication ceremony.

Icher is tracing the path of Lafayette, Fayette County’s namesake, across the nation.

The three new stops in Lexington include:



Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

Lexington Lodge No. 1, Free and Accepted Masons

Transylvania University, Graham Cottage Alumni House

“Each little town has its own story and connection to Lafayette,” said Icher. “In Lexington, we have Fayette County, we have Transylvania University, we have the home of Henry Clay, we have the Masonic connection—there are so many connections, we could go so many different directions with Lafayette."

Known for assisting Americans in the Revolutionary War, Lafayette's connections span across Eastern U.S. states.

The marker at Transylvania University is among more than 170 nationwide, which can be explored by following the Lafayette Trail.