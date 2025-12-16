Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

3 men arrested in connection to 3 Wolfe County fires as search for 4th suspect continues

Featured Image Custom Edit (83).png
Three Forks Regional Jail
Featured Image Custom Edit (83).png
Posted
and last updated

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three men are facing charges in connection to three fires in Wolfe County on December 9 and 10, the Wolfe County Sheriff reports.

27-year-old Corey Wallen, 36-year-old Brian Harper, and 27-year-old Joshua Spencer were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

All three men are charged with second- and third-degree arson, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of menacing, and second-degree cruelty to animals, and are booked in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

The search for a fourth suspect, Freddy Fletcher, continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office.

wolfecountysheriff.jpg
Freddy Fletcher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18