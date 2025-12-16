3 men arrested in connection to 3 Wolfe County fires as search for 4th suspect continues

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three men are facing charges in connection to three fires in Wolfe County on December 9 and 10, the Wolfe County Sheriff reports.

27-year-old Corey Wallen, 36-year-old Brian Harper, and 27-year-old Joshua Spencer were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

All three men are charged with second- and third-degree arson, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of menacing, and second-degree cruelty to animals, and are booked in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

The search for a fourth suspect, Freddy Fletcher, continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office.