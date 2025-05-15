3 new principals added to Fayette County Public Schools system

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced on Thursday that three new principals were selected for different area schools, effective on July 1.

According to officials with FCPS, Emily Green was named the principal of Clays Mill Elementary; John Moore was named the principal of Leestown Middle School; and Angela Miller was named the principal of Mary Todd Elementary.

FCPS detailed that Green has 13 years of education experience, and has served as assistant principal at Glendover Elementary since 2022. She has a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a master's in Education from Concord University.

“She is an instructional leader with a vision for the school that focuses on parent involvement, academic excellence, and enhancing a positive culture and climate. I look forward to working with her to support the school's mission,” said Chief School Leadership Officer Tiffany Marshall.

Moore reportedly has 13 years of experience in the Fayette County Schools system and was the principal of Ashland Elementary for five years. According to FCPS, he has a History degree from the University of Louisville and two master's degrees.

“John Moore is a highly respected leader in FCPS and will bring his passion for educating students to Leestown. I expect great things will happen for students and staff,” said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

Miller has served as an assistant principal at Mary Todd Elementary since 2020, before she is set to take over as principal of the school. She has more than 25 year of experience in education and eight years of service to FCPS. She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's from UK in Moderate to Severe Disabilities.

"Ms. Miller’s high expectations for students and teachers and dedication to the Mary Todd community make her a great selection as principal,” said Chief School Leadership Officer Matt Marsh. “A strong foundation has been established, and the school has many great systems and structures. I am confident Ms. Miller will continue to move the school forward.”