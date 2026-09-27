Laurel County Coroner confirms identities of 3 teenagers killed, 20-year-old injured in London crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — UPDATE: Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

The fourth victim in the London crash has been identified by the Laurel County Sherriff's Office.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Joseph Cope of Lexington as the person who was injured and airlifted to UK Hospital following Saturday night's crash. Cope is in critical condition.

Sheriff's deputies reported that a 2021 silver Mercedes was traveling eastbound on KY 1956 when it entered a sharp right-hand curve and lost control on the left shoulder, causing it to overturn.

They say two passengers died from their injuries at the scene. The third passenger had critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and we'll make sure to update you once we learn more.

UPDATE: Sept. 27 at 6:17 p.m.

At least three teenagers are dead, and one person is injured, after a crash on Somerset Road on Saturday night, according to the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

The coroner confirmed to LEX News that the three deceased were 17-year-old Landon Mullins of Mt. Vernon, and 18-year-olds Duke Weddle and Elijah Hammons of London.

A fourth person was airlifted to UK Hospital, but the extent of their injuries and identity is unknown at this time.

Original story:

Multiple people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in western London late Saturday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 11:10 p.m. on Somerset Road (KY 1956) just within the western city limits of London.

No additional details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.

Officials said three accident reconstructionists with the sheriff's office are investigating the crash with London Police.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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