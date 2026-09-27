Adoptee Remembrance Day asks people to pause four minutes for adoptees lost to suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Adoptee Remembrance Day is asking people to stop for four minutes on Friday, Oct. 30, one minute for each time adoptees are statistically more likely to attempt suicide.

Pamela Karanova, founder of Adoptee Remembrance Day, said the four-minute pause is meant to honor adoptees who have died by suicide and bring attention to the mental health challenges many adoptees face.

"What can we do to help adoptees in the community as they grow up?" Karanova said.

For Karanova, the question is personal.

"I am an adoptee myself and I've struggled with a lot of abandonment, rejection issues from being adopted," Karanova said.

She says when she started searching for resources two decades ago, she couldn't find them. Connecting with other adoptees around the world changed that.

"I started connecting with adoptees all over the world, and thousands of adoptee stories later, I was able to see I'm not alone," Karanova said.

Karanova says the day is not only for adoptees. She is asking families and allies to participate as well.

"We want our allies to step forward with us. It's not just a day for us. And so, putting on the hat of understanding and empathy and being a heart with ears that day, that's really the main focus behind Adoptee Remembrance Day," Karanova said.

She also has a message for adoptees who may be struggling.

"Know that you're not alone, you're not isolated. There's a whole community of adoptees out here to just really welcome you and really validate your feelings and your experiences," Karanova said.