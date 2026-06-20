3 vehicle collision in Whitley County sends 3 to hospital by air medical, 1 occupant extricated

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Several occupants were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Whitley County on Saturday, requiring collaboration between several emergency departments in southern Kentucky, including the Goldbug Fire Department and the Williamsburg Fire Department.

According to a social media post, both the Goldbug Fire Department and the Williamsburg Fire Department were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. Saturday by Whitley County 911 dispatch to a three-vehicle accident at the 2000 block of Kentucky Highway 92 West. Mutual aid was requested, as one occupant was trapped inside of a car and several injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, three of the occupants involved in the crash were transported to an out-of-town hospitals by air medical and the rest of the occupants with reported injuries were treated on-scene. The roadway was closed for around two hours as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Assisting the Goldbug Fire Department and the Williamsburg Fire Department on-scene was Whitley County EMS, McCreary County EMS, Campbell County, Tennessee EMS, Air Evac, Air Methods, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, and the Williamsburg Police Department, according to the social media post.