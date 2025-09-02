Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky including a $1 million jackpot win

Kentucky Lottery
Kentucky Lottery
Kentucky Lottery
KY Lottery
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery reported that three large Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky during the Labor Day weekend amid the game's enormous jackpot that is currently over $1 billion.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery reported that a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at EG America in Lexington on Aug. 30, a $1 million ticket was sold on kylottery.com, and another $50,000 ticket was sold at a Kroger in Louisville.

Notably, Powerball tickets are being sold in droves as Wednesday, Sept. 3 estimated jackpot is now at $1.3 billion. The estimated cash value is $589 million, officials reported.

“Our players love these high jackpots, and with higher-than-normal Powerball sales right now, they are really engaging with this game,” Harville said. “We already had a Kentucky retailer sell a winning $167.3 million jackpot ticket this year so let’s have another big win with this $1.3 billion jackpot.”

Officials added that higher sales in tickets means the lottery can continue to provide scholarship and grant funding to states and families across the state.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18