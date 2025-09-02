3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky including a $1 million jackpot win

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery reported that three large Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky during the Labor Day weekend amid the game's enormous jackpot that is currently over $1 billion.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery reported that a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at EG America in Lexington on Aug. 30, a $1 million ticket was sold on kylottery.com, and another $50,000 ticket was sold at a Kroger in Louisville.

Notably, Powerball tickets are being sold in droves as Wednesday, Sept. 3 estimated jackpot is now at $1.3 billion. The estimated cash value is $589 million, officials reported.

“Our players love these high jackpots, and with higher-than-normal Powerball sales right now, they are really engaging with this game,” Harville said. “We already had a Kentucky retailer sell a winning $167.3 million jackpot ticket this year so let’s have another big win with this $1.3 billion jackpot.”

Officials added that higher sales in tickets means the lottery can continue to provide scholarship and grant funding to states and families across the state.

