3 people with life-threatening injuries following evening collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are with life-threatening injuries following a Monday evening collision in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, the two-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Charleston Gardens.

Another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. Tates Creek Road between Federal Drive and Charleston Gardens remains closed as an investigation continues.

Police say it's currently unclear if charges will be pressed.

