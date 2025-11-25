Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

3 people with life-threatening injuries following evening collision in Lexington

Ambulance.jpg
Stock photo
Ambulance.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are with life-threatening injuries following a Monday evening collision in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, the two-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Charleston Gardens.

Another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. Tates Creek Road between Federal Drive and Charleston Gardens remains closed as an investigation continues.

Police say it's currently unclear if charges will be pressed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18