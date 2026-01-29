32-year-old Lexington woman found dead from hypothermia in a front yard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner reported that a 32-year-old Lexington woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure on Wednesday.

The coroner's report identifies the woman as Jordyn Daws and lists the death location as a home in the 3700 block of Wargrave Walk. Her manner of death is listed as an accident.

Daws was reportedly found in the front yard, the report read.

The report added that Daws's death is under investigation by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.