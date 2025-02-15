4,000+ Valentines delivered to residents at senior living facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of homemade cards have made their way to Preston Greens Senior Living over the last several weeks.

In what’s become a tradition, staff collected donated valentines for the facility’s residents.

This year, Preston Greens received 4,200 cards in total. During a Valentine's lunch on Friday, staff delivered the cards to residents, each of whom received a few dozen.

“They're all cute,” said resident Jackie Kay, looking through her stack. “Like this one, 'Happy Valentine's Day. I hope this day brings you joy and that this card reminds you how amazing you are.'”

In the age of texts and emojis, a handmade card sends a message. Looking through their piles of valentines, Roy and Phyllis Williams shared their love story.

“We were high school sweethearts 1964, and then I went off to college and she went to UK, and we got back together 10 years ago at a high school reunion,” said Roy.

When asked what he loves about his better half, Roy quickly replied, “Oh, she's just a delightful person, always positive and of course always good looking, she's always good looking!”

When it was her turn, Phyllis said, “He's calm, he's inclusive, he's thoughtful. He goes out of his way to make my life better. He's just a really great person.”

Whether around the table with friends or hand in hand with a partner, a message on Valentine’s Day fits every day.

“I would say, just keep loving and just keep showing your love every day,” said Roy.