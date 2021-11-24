4,500 travelers expected at Blue Grass airport Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 5 a.m. rush at Blue Grass Airport didn’t last very long, leaving behind a TSA checkpoint that might just be every traveler’s dream this Thanksgiving.

“I would think more people would be traveling for the holidays, but I guess things haven't gotten there yet,” said Dawna, who was traveling to Florida for the holiday.

Airport spokesperson Amy Caudill told LEX 18 they expect around 4,500 travelers to travel in and out of the airport Wednesday, which is about double the amount they saw on this day in 2020. She said last Friday was a busy travel day and predicted this Sunday could be the busiest of the week as people return from their trips.

On Wednesday morning, LEX 18 saw short lines for both check-in and security, and at some points there was no wait at all.

“I was surprised,” said Amy Colston, who’s traveling to Oklahoma City. “I got here early today, because I thought the lines would be long. But right now everything looks to be smooth and not too crowded.”

It was a more chaotic scene at some major airports across the country. That’s what one new employee expected for his first day on the job at the airport.

“It's slow, but I'm kinda enjoying it,” Bryen Johnson told LEX 18. “But I was expecting a lot of people, a lot of travelers.”

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday morning, leaving many travelers grateful, no matter where they’re headed.