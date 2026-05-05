4 children face second Mother's Day without their mom after unsolved Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four young children in Lexington will spend this Mother's Day without their mother after she was shot and killed in September 2024, and her family still does not know who was responsible or why it happened.

Esmeralda Rodriguez Perez was 28 years old when she was killed in a drive-by shooting at the Suburban Mobile Home Park in Lexington. The shooting also left one man injured. Police do not believe she was a target.

Her sister Kimberly Perez has spent the last year and a half fighting for justice.

"It's a promise that I did to my sister, when I last saw her in her casket. I promised her that I would never let her children forget about her," Kimberly said.

Kimberly keeps her photo close every day.

"I keep her on my screen as well, and I've had people question me, like doesn't it hurt you seeing her every day? And I say the reason I keep her there is because I don't ever want to forget her face," Kimberly said.

At the time of her death, Esmeralda's youngest son was less than a year old.

"I think one of the hardest moments for me was when, the first time that I heard I heard him say mami, which is mom," Kimberly said.

At one point, Esmeralda's friends and family believed they were close to getting answers. In December 2024, two brothers were extradited from Florida to Kentucky in connection with the shooting. But in March of last year, murder charges against them were dismissed when a grand jury declined to indict them.

Lesly Diaz, a friend of Esmeralda's, said the family wants justice but believes it's down to God's timing.

"We want the right person served. We want the right people in jail that are responsible for this, because ultimately they took the life of a mother, of a wife, of a sister, of a best friend," Diaz said.

Kimberly said she has not stopped hoping for a breakthrough.

"I still wake up every day, hoping something new happens, hoping I get that call from the detective," Kimberly said.

"No matter how many years go by, I will never, ever, ever, ever forget her," Diaz added.

This Mother's Day, the family plans to spend the day with Esmeralda's children at her gravesite.

Esmeralda's family is still offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Lexington Police confirmed the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

