4 people displaced following early morning fire on Whitney Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people are displaced following an early morning structure fire inside a residence.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews responded to the 900 Whitney Avenue around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a home.

When they arrived, firefighters began working to extinguish the fire from a single story, shotgun style home while also working to protect neighboring exposures.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The Red Cross was notified to respond.