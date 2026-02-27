4 sisters opening food truck in Lexington in memory of their late father

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Myecale Haskins is continuing her father's dream of running a food truck. He was shot to death in the neighborhood where she grew up in 2019.

"We're just giving it our all at this moment and hoping for the best," said Haskins. "This isn't just about a food truck, it's about family, a community and pursuing his dream, a dream that meant a lot to him and to his family."

She'll be launching the truck in the Lexington area in the next two to three months with her three younger sisters.

"It's such a bonding moment, a moment to remember our father, a moment to share our love altogether and cherish each other," said Haskins.

They need funds for the permit process and operational costs. They're hoping to name the truck "Fam's Shack" with a menu of sandwiches, hot dogs and other finger foods.

"My dad had a nickname, people knew him by the name of Fam, and that was short for family and he was that to many people he came in contact with," said Haskins.

To help the Haskin sisters continue on their father's legacy, click here for their GoFundMe.